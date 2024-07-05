Mare Supports Optional Eye Tracking Only Controls On PSVR 2

Mare, the ICO-inspired VR puzzle adventure, has optional eye tracking only controls in its upcoming PSVR 2 port.

Initially released in 2021, Mare is a third-person VR puzzle adventure where you embody a mysterious artificial bird and guide a young girl across a mysterious dungeon using motion controllers. Featuring puzzles and exploration across an eight-chapter adventure, the newly announced PSVR 2 port includes a "full eye tracking only gameplay option," demonstrated in the trailer below.

We enjoyed Mare in our 2021 Quest review. Awarding it 4/5 stars, we praised its "arresting palette and mystic atmosphere."

Mare’s adherence to its inspirations steals some of the power behind its pathos but, as a sensory experience, there’s nothing else quite like it in VR. Its light puzzling clears the way for a powerfully atmospheric and deliciously ambiguous adventure that is there to drink in more than it is play through.

Mare arrives this fall on PSVR 2, and it's available now on Quest and Steam.