Chernobyl Again Lets You Try And Prevent A Nuclear Disaster

Chernobyl Again is a VR time-traveling adventure where you must save the nuclear power plant.

While Chernobyl Again was originally revealed back in September 2022 with a Steam Next Fest demo later following, a new listing has recently emerged on the Meta Quest store. Created by Vimagineo, the game puts you in the shoes of Olena Pnomarenko, who's been searching for a way to travel through time in order to see her parents again.

Things go horribly awry and the events that follow actually cause the Chernobyl disaster in this alternate universe take on things. Your aim is to uncover the conspiracies at work, figuring out who you can and can't trust. The game's environments were made using 3D photogrammetry scanning, which means Chernobyl Again aims to closely replicate the real-life locations.

Chernobyl Again joins Titanic: A Space Between and Apollo 13: The Lost Tapes in an unusual recent trend, offering a subgenre of games that seem interested in retelling different takes on big historical events. This isn't the first time we've seen VR used to explore this location, though 2016's 'Chernobyl VR Project' took a more educational approach to the nuclear disaster.

A release window remains unconfirmed, though Chernobyl Again will launch on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.