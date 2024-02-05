Konami revealed a Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links VR experience, though a home release is unconfirmed.

Last weekend, Konami held 25th anniversary celebrations for Yu-Gi-Oh! with its 'The Legend of Duelist Quarter Century' event. As reported by Dicebreaker, this featured a short demo called "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Presents Solid Vision Experiment," a VR spin-off from the Duel Links digital collectible card game previously released on PC and mobile platforms.

Solid Vision Experiment sees you step into a virtual technology trial guided by Seto Kaiba, the arch-rival of Yugi Mutou. Fighting monsters like Blue-Eyes White Dragon and Saggi the Dark Clown, you can see that in the Japanese event stream below, running from 23:28 until 39:00.

It's currently unknown if Solid Vision Experiment will receive a wider release. Speaking to Japanese outlet Famitsu (via Google Translate), Duel Links producer Akitsu Terashima says the experience "was prepared for this event, so future developments are undecided." However, he confirms Konami would like to consider exhibiting it again somewhere like the next Tokyo Game Show.

As for potential platforms, the stream shows Solid Vision Experiment running through a Quest 3. However, during both the presentation and YouTuber SeeReax's hands-on, the headset is connected to a USB-C cable. As such, we can't determine whether the game's running through PC VR using Wired Link or if that's keeping the Quest 3 battery charged.

While Solid Vision Experiment is the first official Yu-Gi-Oh! VR game we've seen from Konami, previous fan projects have tried adapting the popular series for VR. Back in 2019, online multiplayer PvP card game Duel Monsters VR was released on PC with Rift, Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets supported, though access is only available through the Discord server.