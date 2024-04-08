EXOcars uses real driving physics for a new VR racing game and it reaches Steam Early Access next month.

Created by XOCUS (Rock and Roots, Presentiment of Death), EXOcars sees you drive a customizable buggy for offroad driving, factoring in suspension dynamics, different track surfaces, ramps and obstacles. XOCUS confirms steering wheel peripherals are also supported. No gameplay footage has been released yet, though you can see some screenshots below.

EXOcars features asynchronous multiplayer with similarly skilled real opponents and a real-time multiplayer mode you can play with friends. Global and Friends online leaderboards are also promised alongside tournaments with a prize pool, while solo play offers a "Rally Rush" mode that involves jumping across landscapes and drifting.

XOCUS expects EXOcars to remain in early access for "roughly four months," explaining in a Steam FAQ that the initial version includes several tracks and asynchronous multiplayer. More tracks and a 'Street Racing' mode with new cars and different physics are coming in the full release, while post-launch content updates are also planned.

EXOcars reaches Steam Early Access on May 22 and targets a full release in October 2024. When asked about other platforms, XOCUS states a Quest version is coming but a release window remains unconfirmed.