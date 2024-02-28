VR Fantasy Adventure Rock And Roots Reaches Quest & Steam Today

Rock and Roots, a new VR fantasy adventure, reaches Quest and Steam today.

Created by XOCUS (Z-Race, Presentiment of Death), Rock and Roots describes itself as a story-driven adventure. Following his lordly father's sudden murder, you play as a young heir that finds himself framed for this crime by a jealous younger brother. Escaping to the enchanted woods following this betrayal, we're soon granted the ability to summon creatures called Springs.

What follows is an adventure to reclaim your home, and Rock and Roots promises strategic battles against knights who've lost their honor. As the eldest heir, you can deploy Springs into battle by picking cards on your left hand, wielding weapons like spears, twin daggers, axes, and more. Defeating these knights earns you soul fragments, which can be used to unlock new abilities for each Spring.

Rock and Roots launches today on the Meta Quest platform and Steam for $14.99.