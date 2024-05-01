Batman: Arkham Shadow is a brand new entry in the Arkham series, coming exclusively to Quest 3 this year.

Developed by Meta-owned Camouflaj (the studio behind Iron Man VR) and published by its Oculus Studios, Batman: Arkham Shadow marks the second VR entry in the Arkham series, following 2016's Arkham VR from Rocksteady Studios.

"Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it," states Meta. The teaser trailer doesn't reveal any gameplay footage but more details will be announced at Summer Game Fest on June 7.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Camouflaj working on a Batman VR game. Back in 2022, its existence was leaked by Federal Trade Commission court documents when Meta was subject to an antitrust probe and subsequent injunction by the FTC over its acquisition of Within, Supernatural's developer. However, little else was known back then beyond a brief mention.

Arkham Shadow is easily the biggest Quest 3 exclusive yet, joining Starship Home and Laser Dance. While Survios recently revealed Alien: Rogue Incursion supports Quest 3 but not Quest 2 or Quest Pro, that doesn't count since it's multiplatform. Similarly, multiplatform god sim Townsmen VR was initially the first Quest game exclusive to Quest 3, though it's now available on older headsets.

If Meta's first-party studios are dropping the older headset, it's one of the clearest signs yet that you shouldn't buy a new Quest 2 anymore.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is set to launch on Quest 3 in late 2024.