VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting Looks Like VR Fight Club

VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting looks poised to offer a more brutal VR boxing simulator, arriving on most major headsets this year.

Developed by Monologic Games, VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting takes a drastically different approach to the studio's previous game, Ven VR Adventure. Swapping cartoon graphics platforming for a photorealistic sports game, it tasks you with beating 16 players to become the VRSO (Virtual Reality Sport Organization) champion, with fights set in abandoned locations.

Promising a physics-based simulation, motion capture animation and an "extensive" gore system, Monologic confirms it's placing considerable emphasis on the training mode. Detailed in a press release, VRSO lets you determine how offensive or defensive an opponent is. It also features adjustable parameters for reflexes, stamina, speed and more.

Alongside the single-player campaign, VRSO includes a ranked multiplayer mode. "The game features an extensive system of ranks, experience and currency, which players can use to customize and develop their character," explains Monologic. The team also clarified that character customization only applies to your fighter's appearance.

VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting targets a "Q3/Q4 2023" release window on Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR. You can sign up for an upcoming beta through the official Discord server.