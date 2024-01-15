Slender: The Arrival Is 'Coming Soon' To VR

Slender: The Arrival, the survival horror game from Blue Isle Studios, is "coming soon" to VR.

Initially released in 2013, Slender: The Arrival is the successor to Parsec Production's Slender: The Eight Pages, which finds the protagonist Lauren searching for her missing friend. Following October's big 10th anniversary update, which added a new chapter, publisher Perp Games dropped a brief teaser alongside a new Madison VR gameplay sneak peek.

However, nothing else was revealed about Slender: The Arrival VR beyond this announcement trailer. Platforms are currently unconfirmed but considering Perp Games mostly focuses on PSVR 2 releases, like Vertigo 2, VR Skater and Crossfire: Sierra Squad, we'd assume Slender: The Arrival VR will follow.

What's less clear is whether Slender: The Arrival VR will be released separately or as an update/add-on to the flatscreen versions, which are published by Blue Isle Publishing on PlayStation 5, Steam, and more. We've contacted Perp Games to query the VR adaptation's platforms and wider release plan. We'll update this article if we learn more.