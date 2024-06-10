Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Soars Onto PC VR This November

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 confirmed its release date in a new trailer.

Initially announced last year, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next entry in the long-running series. It promises a "diverse and detailed" fleet of aircraft and a larger range of airports compared to its predecessor. Now featuring aerial firefighting, search and rescue, commercial flights, cargo hailing, and more, we got a fresh look at this during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

It was unclear initially whether Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 would include PC VR support like its predecessor, Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020). Last year's reveal did not mention headset support, stating it would be a "standalone simulator and the next-generation sequel." However, PC VR support was later confirmed by Asobo (credit - VR Flight Sim Guy) during a live stream.

Asobo Studio previously announced that Flight Sim 2020 support will continue alongside the new entry. Current aircraft, airports, and most marketplace add-ons will remain supported in Flight Sim 2024, and we've seen major updates since the sequel's reveal. Most prominent is the Dune crossover, which lets you fly the House Atreides Ornithopter across Arrakis.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 arrives on November 19 for PC VR and flatscreen platforms.