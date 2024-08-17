ICYMI - GTA: San Andreas VR, Pico 4S Leaks, Quest Multitasking & More

Our latest news roundup is live, featuring the biggest VR stories from the last week.

With VR hardware, more images leaked of the Pico 4S headset before the upcoming launch event, and it's reaching China first on August 20. With Meta, we explored how seamless multitasking can be used on Quest 3 and Quest Pro. Quest headsets can now show almost any device via a capture card - we've detailed how you can use Quest HDMI Link. A BoboVR Quest 3 charging dock was also announced.

Elsewhere, VRChat now has hand-tracking support on PC. Volumetric 6DoF platform Gracia is now on Quest 3 App Lab with a resolution boost, while Fly is essentially Google Earth VR on Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

With VR Gaming, Meta finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Quest is "on hold indefinitely." Slender: The Arrival VR got delayed until 2025, Soul Assembly revealed Last Stand is a multi-location mixed reality PvP shooter, while Alien: Rogue Incursion, Metal: Hellsinger VR, and Skydance's Behemoth all announced release dates.

Further news followed for Big Shots, Outta Hand, Hunting VR, July's PSVR 2 download charts, UNDERDOGS, and Make It Stable, while Archiact confirmed it's closing down next week.

This week's VR Games Showcase also saw numerous reveals. Trombone Champ: Unflattened is Flat2VR Studios' first official title with several more in development; Arizona Sunshine Remake launches in October, and a Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded gameplay trailer dropped. Other included titles were GRIM, Silent North, Fracked, FRENZIES, Mannequin, Silent Slayer, Escaping Wonderland, Into The Radius, Action Hero, Puzzle Sculpt, and Band Space.

Finally, our latest VRChat spotlight is now live. We also went hands-on with Exploding Kittens VR, Tiny Archers VR, and By Grit Alone - we also interviewed Crooks Peak about the upcoming action horror VR game. Separately, we spoke with several Metal: Hellsinger VR developers to learn more about the upcoming rhythm game's adaptation.

While I'd normally round up the top five stories that we'd initially missed during this week, time constraints mean my latest ICYMI round-up is simply highlighting the stories we've previously covered. We'll be back soon with the standard format.