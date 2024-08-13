What Is Gracia?

Simple stereoscopic 3D photos and videos like Apple's spatial video only offer limited parallax of a view of a scene presented in a rectangle in front of you, and immersive 180° or 360° content like Apple Immersive Video does the same in a hemisphere or sphere.

But the holy grail of real-world immersive content is truly volumetric capture which you can actually move your head or even walk through - essentially photorealistic VR, captured from the real world instead of created by 3D artists in modeling software. Gracia delivers that today for stills, and claims it will for short videos too later this year.

Gracia is possible thanks to Gaussian splatting, a relatively new technique for rendering 3D volumes by representing the scene as a collection of overlapping 3D Gaussian functions. The company claims their specific Gaussian splatting rendering implementation is faster than "any other technology on the market", which is how it can run on Quest 3 standalone without a PC - albeit at a noticeably lower resolution.