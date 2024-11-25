For $30/month, Varjo Teleport lets you capture real world scenes with your iPhone to view volumetrically in PC VR.

Like Meta's Horizon Hyperscape Demo and Gracia, Varjo Teleport uses Gaussian splatting, leveraging advances in machine learning to "train" the output based on image views of the scene. Meta also eventually plans to allow you to scan Hyperscape scenes with your phone, but Varjo is shipping this feature first.

Varjo claims the scanning process takes 5 to 10 minutes of walking around holding your iPhone up, followed by between 30 minutes and 24 hours of cloud processing, depending on the size of the area scanned.

0:00 / 0:41 1×

Scans can be previewed in the iPhone app, on the web, and most importantly in the Varjo Teleport Windows application which supports virtual reality. Varjo says the app is compatible with all OpenXR headsets on PC, including Meta Quest headsets via techniques like Quest Link, Steam Link, and Virtual Desktop.

Captured scenes can also be exported as a PLY file for use in other software, which means they could even be converted to use in Unity or Unreal.

0:00 / 0:15 1×

The $30/month Varjo Teleport subscription allows for up to 15 scans per month. For individuals or businesses who need more than this, Varjo will offer custom plans if you reach out.

For viewing in VR, Varjo recommends at least a RTX 3070 for small scenes and at least an RTX 3090 for larger scenes. The company also says it's working on a standalone VR client for headsets like Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro, but given the current beefy PC requirements we'll believe this when we see it.