Quest 3 owners in the US can try photorealistic scenes via Meta's new Horizon Hyperscape demo app.

The app was launched today at Meta Connect. It offers six photorealistic scenes, six studios and a Meta HQ conference room. The scenes are fully volumetric, meaning you can move around them with positional tracking.

Meta describes these scenes as "digital replicas", and says they were scanned using mobile phones, plus postprocessing in the cloud. It doesn't disclose the technology used to scan and render the scenes, but it appears to be Gaussian splatting, which is also available on Quest 3 in the app Gracia.

UploadVR's Don Hopper tried Horizon Hyperscape and found it to be significantly higher quality than Gracia, with a "stark difference" in visual clarity.

Horizon Hyperscape will also run on the new Quest 3S when it's available.

Meta didn't explain why Horizon Hyperscape isn't available outside the US. At some point in the future Meta plans to allow users to scan their own spaces, as is possible with Varjo Teleport in closed beta, but the company didn't provide a timeline for this.