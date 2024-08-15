Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Reveals New Gameplay Trailer On Quest 3

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded offered an extended look at gameplay in a new trailer.

Previously announced in June, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded sees IO Interactive partnering with XR Games (Zombieland, Zombie Army VR) to rebuild the sandbox stealth game from the ground up. Following the brief gameplay tease during its announcement, today's new trailer in the VR Games Showcase offered an in-depth look at what's changed in the upcoming Quest 3 exclusive.

0:00 / 1:59 1×

Reloaded follows on from IO Interactive's VR mode for the original Hitman 3, which was initially PSVR-exclusive at launch but reached PC VR one year later. XR Games' upcoming take on Hitman 3 introduces notable changes, such as an overhauled user interface, dual-wielding for two weapons or items simultaneously, improved movement options, a new cel-shaded art style, and more.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded arrives this summer exclusively on Quest 3, and it's available to pre-order now with a 10% discount.