BoboVR just announced a Quest 3 charging dock that's cheaper than Meta's official offering and includes extra features for its other products.

Meta charges $130 for its own Quest 3 charging dock, while BoboVR D3 is priced at $70.

As with the official dock, BoboVR D3 charges the headset using the three gold pins on the bottom, and the controllers with wireless charging via included special rechargeable batteries.

But D3 has another set of pins behind the headset to charge BoboVR's B100 battery pack, which slots into its S3 Pro battery strap for Quest 3. That means if you have two B100 packs for example, you could have one ready to go when your currently equipped one runs out.

The company claims the dock, when used with a 45W power adapter, will charge the Quest 3 from 0% to 100% in less than 3 hours, and the B100 in just over two hours.

BoboVR also claims D3 is the only dock that supports charging the controllers with its G3 Plus controller grips cover. Not having to take them off each time to charge would be a major convenience for owners of G3 Plus.

BoboVR is running a launch sale on D3 until the end of the month, discounting it to $63. The dock doesn't come with a power adapter, but in the US the company is offering a bundle with a 45W one and the G3 Plus grips for $90 until the end of the month, or $100 after.