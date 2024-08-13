Katamari Damacy Meets Jenga In Make It Stable

Make It Stable tests your balancing skills as you build a taller and taller tower from quirky and everyday objects. It's coming soon to Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

Developed by Odders Lab, best known for VR games like OhShape, Chess Club, and Les Mills XR Bodycombat, this is the studio's first mixed reality exclusive. It’s a playful spin on a favorite pastime without the mess once the tower inevitably topples, and Make It Stable looks like a mix between Jenga and Katamari Damacy.

While Make It Stable’s premise appears simple, it promises strategy and complications as you weigh (perhaps literally) the placement and order of different objects: The large, flat drum surely belongs at the base, but how do you decide whether to stack the tank or the piggy bank next?

Campaign mode and daily challenges ensure plenty of content to enjoy. The developers promise both controller and hand tracking support. While the game only supports single-player for now, friends could take turns or follow one another in casting mode.

An exact release date remains unconfirmed, though Make It Stable is coming "soon." We'll update this article when we learn more.