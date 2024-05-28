Les Mills XR Bodycombat Gets First DLC With Power Strike Update

Les Mills XR Bodycombat receives its first paid DLC with new workouts and over twenty songs on Quest.

Available today, the Les Mills XR Bodycombat - Power Strike DLC introduces eight new workouts with 22 new songs, additional cosmetics and a new 'Arena of the Brave' environment. This update also introduces two new gameplay moves - 'Power Strike' lets you "unleash your strongest punches" to earn bonus points, while 'Final Targets' end each workout with a "powerful punch."

"With the introduction of premium DLC packs, we aim to innovate gameplay further, introduce new moves, and elevate the game to provide the ultimate XR fitness experience," says Odders Lab in a prepared statement. In a press release, the studio states it remains committed to regular free updates despite today's introduction for paid DLC.

Elsewhere, Odders Lab also announced that a new 'Meta Quest x Les Mills XR Bodycombat Fitness Bundle' is now available in the US market. Available for both Quest 2 and Quest 3, this headset bundle includes the 'Active Straps' accessories and game. That's available on Meta's official store for $230 with a Quest 2 or $540 with a Quest 3 until June 30, 2024.

Les Mills Bodycombat - Power Strike is out now on the Meta Quest platform for $8.