Chess Club Is Getting A Price Drop And Mixed Reality Mode Today

Odders Lab is releasing a new Mixed Reality mode today alongside a permanent price drop for their chart-topping chess game, Chess Club, in celebration of World Chess Day.

The Sevilla-based studio promised that an update featuring some new MR features would be coming around World Chess Day, though they never specified whether or not the update would land on the actual holiday. Now that it's out, players can check out the new MR Chess Club features at a permanently reduced price of (USD) $9.99, which is down from the original $14.99.

This new MR mode allows chess enthusiasts the world over to play digital chess in their real-life living spaces against their opponents. Players can also customize their environments by projecting new images onto their ceilings, placing statues, or adding windows that open to new places. The special boards and sets available in Chess Club's non-MR modes are also still available in mixed reality.

Chess Club is available now for Quest headsets.