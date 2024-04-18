OhShape Ultimate Gets Fitness Album As PSVR 2 Port Nears Release

OhShape Ultimate gets a free fitness-oriented album today, and the PSVR 2 port will soon follow.

Over a year after the OhShape Ultimate revamp, Odders Lab confirms it's preparing for the upcoming fifth anniversary of the VR rhythm game inspired by Japan's 'Hole in the Wall' TV show. Calling this the 'Power Up' album, today's update promises a full-body cardio workout with six new sessions across two difficulty levels. The Steam version also receives the Ultimate update today.

Power Up marks the latest in OhShape's numerous post-launch updates, such as a new difficulty level and party mode. Following the Ultimate update last year on Quest and Pico, a mixed reality mode followed when Quest 3 launched. No specific details were provided about the PSVR 2 version other than it's coming "later this month." We'll update this article when we learn more.

We praised OhShape in our 2020 review, considering it “a more instant, accessible iteration” of rhythm VR gaming.

It’s a smart, straight, no-nonsense rhythm game with an energetic core mechanic and plenty of options to tailor the experience to your liking. There’s a few presentation hiccups and the initial track list could be more inspiring, but these are minor and very fixable issues. If you’re growing tired of slashing or shooting beats in VR, then you should definitely try throwing some shapes here instead.

OhShape Ultimate is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Pico and Steam, while the PlayStation VR2 version will arrive later this month.