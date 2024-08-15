FRENZIES Gets Free-To-Play Early Access Launch This October On Quest

FRENZIES, the free-to-play PvP VR shooter by nDreams, launches in early access this October on Quest.

Previously announced last month, FRENZIES by Near Light is a "neon-drenched" FPS that aims to build upon the gunplay seen in Fracked and Synapse but in a multiplayer setting. Today's new trailer at the VR Games Showcase offered a first look at several game modes, and nDreams announced the early access launch will commence once the Closed Alpha test concludes.

Taking inspiration from Quake and Unreal Tournament, FRENZIES promises a "chaotic" blend of both traditional and unconventional multiplayer game modes, such as 'Medic,' 'Red Light, Green Light,' and 'Glitter Pig.' You can experience these alone or in teams and matches support up to 12 players.

An exact early access release date remains unconfirmed on Quest, but you can jump into the FRENZIES closed alpha test now by registering interest in the official Discord server. The full release is also confirmed for PlayStation VR2.