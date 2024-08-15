GRIM Takes VR Survival Multiplayer To Mars On Quest & Steam

GRIM, the upcoming VR multiplayer survival game set on Mars, received a new trailer.

Co-developed by Spoonfed Interactive and Combat Waffle Studios (Ghosts of Tabor, Silent North), GRIM involves PvP and PvE as you try to survive the harsh environment while fighting other players. This involves scavenging for resources, food, water, firearms, and ammunition, crafting armor and weapons, trading items, and fortifying your base while venturing across the red planet. Here's the new trailer.

For more details, here's an official description provided by publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment.

Left stranded on the Red Planet by AdvantEDGE. Filled with treacherous terrain, riddled with precious resources necessary for your survival. Find food, water, and materials to construct a secure base and hone your craft. Discover radiated monuments that hold desirable loot. But be wary of the unknown and rival survivors as they pose constant threats and challenge your resilience on the Red Planet that is GRIM. Explore Mars, but watch your back…

An exact release window remains unknown, though GRIM aims to launch a public alpha test on Quest and Steam later this year.