Meta Confirms GTA San Andreas For Quest 'On Hold Indefinitely'

One of the most anticipated titles for Meta's VR platform is "on hold indefinitely."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg originally announced Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was coming to Quest headsets at 2021's Connect conference. Meta repeatedly declined to comment in the years since, however, and directed media to its development partners for updates.

That's changed today in the lead up to Connect 2024 in late September with Meta officially replying about the project's status on a YouTube video, confirmed first by IGN and independently verified by UploadVR.

"GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects," Meta stated. "We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future."

Meta has delivered other major titles to its VR platform since, though, including Asgard's Wrath 2 from one of its acquired studios and Assassin's Creed Nexus from Ubisoft. It also plans to release Batman: Arkham Shadow, from another of its acquired studios, later this year, arriving alongside major third-party titles like Alien: Rogue Inclusion and Metro Awakening.