Alien: Rogue Incursion Reveals First Look At Gameplay

Alien: Rogue Incursion just dropped its first VR gameplay trailer.

Previously announced last month with a brief teaser, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new made-for-VR game in the Alien franchise. Revealed today at PlayStation's latest State of Play presentation, Survios released a first look at PSVR 2 gameplay, showing the protagonist exploring abandoned corridors, scanning for other lifeforms and a brief look at the Xenomorph. You can watch that below.

Created by Survios in collaboration with 20th Century Games, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new single-player action-horror VR game with an original storyline in the Alien universe. Built in Unreal Engine 5, PlayStation Blog confirmed that "players will need to stay frosty as they explore an overrun facility on the inhospitable planet Purdan."

Here's a brief gameplay description provided by Survios:

While heart-pounding combat is the core of Alien: Rogue Incursion, grabbing your pulse rifle and blasting your way out of every situation is not always the best strategy. Constantly hunted by unpredictable and resourceful Xenomorphs, players will often find creativity and a level head to be their greatest weapons, especially when it comes to leveraging the environment to their advantage.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will arrive in "holiday 2024" on Meta Quest 3, PSVR 2 and PC VR. While it's a multiplatform experience, it's also one of the biggest Quest 3 experiences not coming to Quest 2 alongside Batman: Arkham Shadow.