Meta Won’t Say Whether GTA San Andreas VR Is Dead

Two years after the initial announcement, Meta still won't confirm what's happening with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Quest.

Originally announced at 2021's Connect conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed Rockstar Games’ popular PS2-era hit would reach Quest 2 but little else was shared about GTA: San Andreas. Since then, Meta's not said a word about the the upcoming VR port, though we know LA Noire: The VR Case Files studio Video Games Deluxe was at least partially developing it.

It's left fans wondering what's going on with development and many believe the project has been quietly cancelled. At Connect 2023, UploadVR asked Meta about GTA: San Andreas' current status and we were told "no comment," and Road to VR received a similar response.

With Quest 3 arriving tomorrow, many hoped last month's annual conference would finally offer an update for San Andreas' Quest port. Instead, Meta mostly focused on mixed reality games at Connect 2023, revealing new titles like BAM and LEGO Bricktales while providing a fresh look at Assassin's Creed Nexus, Asgard's Wrath 2 and Stranger Things VR.

We'll likely be waiting a long time before receiving further San Andreas on Quest updates but even if its been cancelled, there's evidence suggesting Rockstar Games is developing a new VR game. Back in June, actor Michael Ursu's résumé mentioned an "undisclosed Rockstar Game" under the VR section, though this was removed soon after being spotted.