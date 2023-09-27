LEGO Bricktales VR Builds A Path To Quest 3 This December

LEGO Bricktales is receiving a VR adaptation with mixed reality support, arriving this December on Quest.

Developed by ClockStone and published by Thunderful, LEGO Bricktales was previously released on flatscreeen platforms and mobile last year. The premise sees you helping your grandfather restore his amusement park, traveling across different locations as you encounter characters needing assistance. Here's the reveal trailer:

Tasked with journeying across five LEGO-themed biomes, those range from sun-drenched deserts to medieval castles and very location presents challenges like building thrones or crafting bridges. Like many games showcased at Connect 2023, LEGO Bricktales VR features mixed reality support, letting you place LEGO dioramas on your table with real-world passthrough.

“The detailed dioramas that feature in LEGO Bricktales are perfect for the VR platform," said Agostino Simonetta, Chief Games Officer at Thunderful in a prepared statement. "I know LEGO fans are going to love exploring them with the level of immersion that VR offers.”

LEGO Bricktales VR reaches the Meta Quest platform on December 7th, offering an exclusive LEGO alien outfit as a pre-order bonus.