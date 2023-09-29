BAM Delivers Mixed Reality Multiplayer Next Month On Quest 3

Developed by Space Pirate Trainer studio I-Illusions, BAM brings mixed reality multiplayer to Quest 3 next month.

A fast-paced multiplayer party game, I-Illusions' Studio Lead and Creative Director Dirk Van Welden compares this to "Super Smash Bros. meets Quake 3 on a tabletop." Featuring online and local play and a versus mode against bots, the arena is set up through spatial anchors. Revealed during Meta Connect 2023, you can see this in action below.

0:00 / 1×

BAM comes as part of Meta's major push for mixed reality gaming on Quest 3 when the new headset launches next month. Joining numerous game reveals at Connect 2023 earlier this week, the annual conference revealed MR support for Asgard's Wrath 2, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, LEGO Bricktales VR, Stranger Things VR and more.

Here's the official game description:

BAM is an hectic fast-paced multiplayer battle game in MR. Place your table top arena where it suits you, scale it, rotate it and puppeteer your character to victory online or local through spatial anchors. BAM is instant fun in MR, for all ages and all types of players using innovative puppeteering and“point-to-action”mechanics.

BAM! arrives as a Meta Quest 3 launch title on October 10, and it's also playable on Quest 2 and Quest Pro.