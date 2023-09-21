IGN just posted a gameplay trailer for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, revealing the release date as November 16.

Ubisoft first announced that it was working on a made-for-VR Assassin's Creed game three years ago during the 2020 Facebook Connect event, and it will ostensibly be exclusive to Meta Quest headsets.

Not much was known about Assassin's Creed Nexus VR until the first screenshots were shared in June, alongside a CGI trailer and basic gameplay description.

The gameplay trailer appeared unexpectedly on IGN and we haven't seen it posted on Meta or Ubisoft channels yet. Meta's annual Connect conference takes place next Wednesday, which is where we had expected to hear more about Nexus VR.

As well as showing a release date of November 16, the trailer explains how you play as three different protagonists from past Assassin's Creed titles in three different settings: Ezio in Renaissance Venice (Assassin's Creed II), Connor in the American Revolution (Assassin's Creed 3), and Kassandra in Ancient Greece (Assassin's Creed Odyssey).

The trailer also depicts a range of gameplay mechanics; parkouring between buildings, firing a bow & arrow, throwing knives, cranking a wheel, pulling a book on a shelf to open a secret passage, rowing a boat, and jumping from heights to attack enemies from above.

You can wishlist Assassin's Creed Nexus VR on the Quest Store.



