Stranger Things VR will support mixed reality and hand-tracking, and it arrives November 30 on Quest.

First announced last year, Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror action game from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. During the Connect 2023 keynote, Meta announced this Netflix series' adaptation will support MR gameplay. This lets you turn your living room into a portal to the Upside Down in mixed reality on Quest 3.

Become Vecna and open portals to The Upside Down in your living room with @Stranger_Things VR 🔄 #MetaQuest3 pic.twitter.com/5kqP6i25YY — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) September 27, 2023

Playing as the main antagonist from season four, Vecna, the upcoming game sees you fend off monsters, form the hive mind and enact his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. Letting you relive his memories as Henry Creel pre-transformation, you can grab, crush and throw opponents using telekinesis, alongside opening portals to different worlds and realities.

Stranger Things VR arrives on the Meta Quest platform on November 30, with pre-orders available now.

Last November, Tender Claws initially announced the game for "major VR platforms. We've reached out to confirm whether Stranger Things VR will release on any other headsets on November 30 and will update this article if we receive a response.