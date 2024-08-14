UNDERDOGS, the rogue-like VR mech brawler from One Hamsa, will get its latest and largest update later this month.

Titled SANDBOXXER, the upcoming update on August 29 includes challenges, leaderboards, sandbox tools, community content, and a practice gym. Most notably, SANDBOXXER adds a large kit of building blocks to play around with, as well as new events and enemy balancing.

UNDERDOGS SANDBOXXER Update Trailer

UNDERDOGS is a story-driven physics-based arena combat game that sees its main characters brawl their way through the underground fighting pits of New Brakka. Developed by One Hamsa (creators of Racket: Nx ), UNDERDOGS debuted in January with an upcoming Pico release in September. It's received a slew of useful updates, and a developer roadmap promises major future support.

We awarded UNDERDOGS 4/5 stars when we reviewed it in January, calling it a "new benchmark for VR arena combat."

UNDERDOGS delivers an outstanding experience from start to finish and we only wish there was more to it. Between the strong presentation, engaging core gameplay and progression systems, One Hamsa has delivered an arena fighter that achieves something that feels fresh and exciting on every level.

UNDERDOGS launches on Pico on September 5, and it's available now on Quest and Steam.