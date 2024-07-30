UNDERDOGS Tears Up The Arena Next Month On Pico

UNDERDOGS, the urban sci-fi VR mech brawler, reaches Pico next month.

Released earlier this year on Quest and Steam, UNDERDOGS is the second VR game from One Hamsa ( Racket: Nx ). Taking place in the 22nd-century underground fighting pits of New Brakka, this physics-based brawler uses arm-based locomotion and a comic book-style presentation, finding two brothers making their way into the city across a roguelike campaign.

Today's news follows various post-launch updates we've seen since January, and One Hamsa previously outlined a planned roadmap. Alongside the 'Wrecking Ball' and smaller changes like a localization update, last month introduced the 'Dangerous Streets' update with new hail events, new passive items, and more illustrations. Trading cards and point shop items followed earlier this month.

We had high praise in our UNDERDOGS review on Quest. Considering it to be a "new benchmark for VR arena combat," we awarded it 4/5 stars.

UNDERDOGS delivers an outstanding experience from start to finish and we only wish there was more to it. Between the strong presentation, engaging core gameplay and progression systems, One Hamsa has delivered an arena fighter that achieves something that feels fresh and exciting on every level.

UNDERDOGS reaches Pico on September 5, and it's available now on Quest and Steam.