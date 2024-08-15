Stilt Springs To #1 In July's PSVR 2 Download Charts

Stilt, a colorful VR platforming adventure, is the surprise winner in July's PlayStation VR2 download charts.
Continuing its monthly PlayStation Store charts, Sony confirmed July 2024's top downloads for Europe and North America. While June's #1 spot went to Beat Saber, the ever-resilient rhythm game was knocked back into #2 place. Following a steep 90% discount, July's #1 across both regions is Stilt, and publisher VRKiwi used a similar strategy for two additional titles - Towers and Powers, and Operation Serpens.
For more details, here are the top 10 PlayStation VR2 downloads in July 2024.
While August is traditionally a quieter month for new VR games, we've still seen a few notable PlayStation VR2 releases. Arcade Paradise VR, Darksword: Battle Eternity, and Compound have all launched, while The Utility Room and Rebeloid will arrive later this month. PSVR 2 game reveals are also promised during today's VR Games Showcase, and we'll keep you informed as those get announced.
