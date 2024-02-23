Stilt Springs To Life On PSVR 2, Steam & Quest Soon

Stilt adds a spring to VR platforming's step, arriving next month on most major headsets.

Developed by Rekt Games, Stilt is a colorful adventure that takes inspiration from classic platformers. Requiring "quick reflexes and problem-solving skills to progress through the levels," you're tasked with collecting missing gift packages and stamps as you progress, navigating through chasms, avoiding traps and fending off enemies.

Stilt also features four multiplayer PvP modes. 'Smack-em-all!' sees you sending opponents into the sea. 'Area Bash' is described as testing your agility within a shifting boundary. 'Electric Tag' sees you avoiding getting zapped, while 'Balloon Hunt' involves popping as many balloons as possible. There's also an interactive lobby where you can freely roam.

We're seeing increasing competition recently with XR platformers. While Demeter: The Asklepios Chronicles gave the genre an intriguing mixed reality twist last month, Stilt also faces competition in March from Max Mustard. Developed by Toast Interactive (Richie's Plank Experience), that sees you embody a character that assists the titular character, similar to Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss.

Stilt reaches the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR and PSVR 2 on March 8 for $19.99.