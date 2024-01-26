Max Mustard Jumps Onto Quest App Lab Next Month

Max Mustard, the VR platformer from Richie's Plank Experience developer Toast Interactive, reaches Quest App Lab this February.

Revealed during Gamescom 2023, Max Mustard is a VR platformer that more closely matches Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss than No More Rainbows. Much like those games, you embody a character that looks down on the game's environments, manipulating elements to assist Max Mustard move through this world, and Toast states it features 4o levels and 4 bosses.

Toast Interactive is giving Max Mustard an early access launch on Quest App Lab while simultaneously confirming the full release date. Releasing on App Lab on February 14, but that's being delisted on March 7 before receiving its full release on the main Quest Store on March 21.

Here's an official gameplay description:

Max Mustard is an inventor in pursuit of an unscrupulous businessman, Stubbins. All in the name of profit, Stubbins is kidnapping baby mudpups from their devastated parents. Facing armies of minions spanning over 40 diabolical challenges, Max is urgently requesting your help to rescue the mudpups. During the adventure, you make a friend, Bunsen, who hints at why a giant skyring was built around their dying planet.

Max Mustard reaches Quest App Lab on February 14 for $29.99. PC VR and PSVR 2 versions are also planned for mid-2024.