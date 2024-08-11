VRChat Spotlight: Novo Amor, Maranga & Frame of Reference

As we continue our journey across the vast landscape of VRChat, we're back to bring you another set of amazing worlds as recommended by the community. This week we’re diving into Novo Amor, Maranga, and Frame of Reference.

As always, we invite you to share your VRChat discoveries with us at tips@uploadvr.com.

Novo Amor

Let's start out this week by transporting to the serene and welcoming world of Novo Amor. Influenced by and dedicated to the artist Novo Amor, this world offers a relaxing stay at a modern, yet tranquil woodland lodge where creativity is encouraged. Imagine yourself nestled in a lush forest, surrounded by modern, yet cozy architecture. The blend of natural beauty and artistic design in this world creates an atmosphere that invites visitors to not only relax and explore but to lose themselves in this delightful retreat.

Novo Amor also provides numerous places to unwind as well as plenty of other things to do, so whether you’re lounging by the fireplace, exploring the intricately designed interiors, or simply taking in the beauty of nature from the deck, this world is a haven for those seeking a peaceful yet engaging VRChat world to visit.

Maranga

Next, we’ll venture into the large tropical otherworldly pleasure garden known as Maranga. This expansive world is a feast for the senses, offering a plethora of activities set against a backdrop of beautifully detailed environments.

Take a stroll with friends through vibrant gardens, engage in a game of life-sized chess, or climb surreal structures that challenge your perception of reality. And if you’re in the mood for a swim, the oceans of Maranga provide a refreshing escape.

This world has received a number of nominations from Raindance Immersive, which speaks to the level of artistic detail and creativity that Maranga delivers.

Frame of Reference

For our final destination this week we check out the thrilling and sometimes spooky world of Frame of Reference. Frame of Reference captivates with its models, animations, and VFX, creating an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impression. As you step into the gates of Haunted Kingdom, the eerie ambiance and meticulous design draw you into a world of suspense and excitement where you will relive some hauntingly familiar scenes. If you are a fan of the trippy, weird and sometimes spooky side of VR then Frame of Reference is for sure a world in VRChat you don't want to miss.

That's it for this week but stay tuned as our exploration of VRChat continues. Next time we'll take a trip back to the days when movie rental stores and arcades were the place to be in 77077 Arcade & Bar, learn about the wonders of our celestial neighborhood in Niko's Solar System and enter the trippy official virtual world of Oxymore from Jean-Michel Jarre where a new concert starts every hour, so until then, keep exploring and happy world-hopping!

