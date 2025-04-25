Doja Cat Is Now A Purchasable Avatar In Meta Horizon Worlds

There are now three Doja Cat avatars available to purchase and inhabit in Meta Horizon Worlds.

They're the latest 'Fantastical Avatars' from Meta, which essentially act as equippable replacements for your regular Meta Avatar in Horizon Worlds.

Each of the three Doja Cat styles is priced at 750 Meta Credits, the currency of Horizon Worlds, which equates to roughly $7.50 in USD.

The idea of celebrities as purchasable avatars for virtual worlds is nothing new. Sabrina Carpenter was recently added to Fortnite, and it previously offered Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and LeBron James. Meanwhile, Call of Duty has offered skins of Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg.

Two of the three Doja Cat styles sold.

Over the winter holidays, Meta introduced the first Fantastical Avatars as part of its winter Style Season, unlocked with the in-world points you get for completing quests.

The company followed this up with the Sam Wilson Captain America in February, unlocked by visiting five different worlds or events using a Horizon Central doorway.

Notably, Fantastical Avatars currently only exist in Horizon Worlds - they won't appear in other apps which use the Meta Avatars SDK such as GOLF+ and Eleven Table Tennis.

The Doja Cat avatars are sold in the clothing stand of Music Valley in Horizon Worlds, a world currently replaying a 2023 concert from Doja Cat's Scarlett Tour in 3D 180° until May 5, which was previously only shown in 2D 180° on the platform.

The stand is also selling Doja Cat t-shirts for 150 Meta Credits, roughly $1.50 in USD, and these will show up in any app where you use your Meta Avatar.