Meta's Horizon Worlds platform now has 'Fantastical Avatars', including the new Captain America.

Meta overhauled its avatars in October with the 2.0 update, for both Horizon and third-party apps using the SDK. But a major criticism of Horizon Worlds has been the narrow focus on human form avatars, while other platforms such as VRChat let users embody non-human (and even non-humanoid) characters, including those from popular fiction.

When announcing Avatars 2.0 at Meta Connect back in September, the company said it would bring 'Fantastical Avatars' to Horizon Worlds.

Over the winter holidays, Meta introduced the first of these avatars as part of its winter Style Season, unlocked with the in-world points you get for completing quests, and the company says they were "among the most-acquired assets of the season", suggesting strong demand for non-human forms.

Winter Style Season 'Fantastical Avatars' in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Now, the company is introducing the first Fantastical Avatar "based on a well-known intellectual property", the new Sam Wilson Captain America.

Meta says this Captain America avatar is a "limited time" item, and to unlock it, you need to visit five different worlds or events using a Horizon Central doorway.

Notably, your Fantastical Avatar only exists in Horizon Worlds - it won't appear in other apps which use the Meta Avatars SDK.