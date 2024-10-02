The Meta Avatars graphics overhaul is now live in Horizon Worlds, Home, and Workrooms, and the SDK for third-party apps has been updated too.

All Meta users are now being offered to upgrade their avatar when viewing it in the Meta Horizon phone app or in Horizon OS on a Quest headset. After doing so, you'll see your new avatar in the Horizon Home space, Horizon Worlds, and Horizon Workrooms.

Meta avatar update before and after #avatars pic.twitter.com/tfdnR7qrAu — Martin Delaney (he/him) 🎹🧙📷✏️🏳️‍⚧️ (@delaneyplanet) October 2, 2024

Before and after. What a glow up pic.twitter.com/63mgWMFWpn — 𝕵𝕮𝖔𝖗𝖛𝖎𝖓𝖚𝖘 (@JCorvinusVR) October 1, 2024

An updated version of Meta Avatars SDK for third-party Unity apps is also available for developers. As well as the overhauled appearance, the new SDK version brings animated legs, a feature previously only available in Meta's own Horizon apps. In fact, it's no longer possible for developers to load third-person Meta Avatars without legs.

Major apps that currently use the previous legless Meta Avatars SDK include GOLF+, Eleven Table Tennis, and Drop Dead: The Cabin. Apps like these will have until March 30 to update to the new SDK version, after which the old Meta Avatars will no longer load, leaving a blank grey placeholder avatar instead.

The Meta Avatars SDK still isn't available for other engines such as Unreal or Godot, though, and nor is a native SDK for custom engines.

Fantastical Avatars

Some time next year, Meta says it will allow users to generate a new outfit for their avatar by simply describing it with text, leveraging generative AI. In at least Horizon Worlds, Meta says it will also support "fantastical avatars", non-human forms which users can unlock in specific worlds.