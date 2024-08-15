Slender: The Arrival VR Delayed Until 2025

Slender: The Arrival VR has been delayed until next year.

Previously announced in January, Slender: The Arrival VR had been targeting a launch on September 13, 2024. However, publisher Perp Games confirmed the upcoming VR adaptation has now been delayed so they can "invest extra time" into this title. In an email to UploadVR, Perp Games and Blue Isles Studios provided the following statement.

“We are sorry to announce that Slender The Arrival VR has moved into 2025. We want to invest extra time to ensure that we release a game that fully translates the high standards of the Slender Franchise into the VR world, giving the fans a new dimension of fear."

Released in 2013 for flatscreen platforms, Slender: The Arrival is the successor to Parsec Production's Slender: The Eight Pages, and it focuses on the protagonist, Lauren, searching for her missing friend. Since Perp's initial teaser before announcing the previous release date, little else has been confirmed about this upcoming VR adaptation. We'll keep you informed if we learn anything more.

Slender: The Arrival VR will reach PSVR 2 and Steam in 2025.