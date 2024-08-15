Escaping Wonderland's New Trailer Confirms September Release Date

Escaping Wonderland promises whimsical first-person puzzling as a new heroine ventures into Wonderland, and it's launching soon on Quest and Pico.

Developed by Cortopia Studios, Escaping Wonderland expands upon 2020's adventure Down the Rabbit Hole, following another protagonist in Wonderland before Alice's fateful arrival. This time, you join raven-haired amnesiac Molly as she solves a variety of puzzles in what publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment describes as a "standalone adventure" in the Down the Rabbit Hole Saga.

Tumble down the rabbit hole into Escaping Wonderland, where riddles run riot! Join curious Molly on a new adventure through the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland. Puzzle through perplexing challenges in an enchanting landscape where up is down, left is right, and nothing is quite as it seems. Enjoy hours of gameplay filled with brain-teasers, enchantment, and delightful nonsense. Discover what Molly is really escaping from and help her recover her memory—if you dare!

Like Down The Rabbit Hole, players will play as an omniscient presence guiding the wayward heroine through Wonderland. You'll meet familiar friends and fiends like the White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts but also niche characters like a surprisingly business-inclined portrayal of the Jabberwock.

One of Down the Rabbit Hole's most impressive returning features in Escaping Wonderland is its 3D storybook diorama presentation, which sees players ascend and descend through the various scenes of Wonderland. Now more players than before will also get the chance to experience Cortopia's take on the literary classic, as it's also coming to Quest.

Pre-orders for Escaping Wonderland are live, with a 10% discount for early adopters on the Meta Quest platform.