Hunting VR Sends You To The Wilds On Quest Now

Hunting VR takes you to the wilds with your loyal dog on Quest.

Launched last week, Hunting VR puts you into the role of an "ethical hunter." Armed with various tools across different missions and a loyal dog - one who loves being petted and helps you stir up any wildlife. It's published by Nacon, the same studio behind the flatscreen Hunting Simulator series, while VR studio ICONIK is the developer.

Hunting VR tasks you with traversing three different environments, including a lake in Colorado, a Texan desert, and a European mountain range. There are 22 different species to hunt down, each requiring patience and observation to complete goals. Fortunately, your four-legged friend can flush out any prey to make your hunt easier — just make sure to praise them often for their efforts.

Between your hunts across various regions, you can head back to your cozy hunting lodge, admiring your trophies from difficult hunts and practicing your skills in the firing range. With nine different weapons, you'll likely need plenty of patience to master each gun. Spending time in the firing range will certainly make future hunts easier.

Hunting VR is available now for $19.99 on the Meta Quest platform, listing support for all four headsets.