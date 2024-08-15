Band Space Rocks Out On SteamVR & Quest This Fall

Band Space, a VR multiplayer rhythm game, arrives this fall on Quest and SteamVR.

Fast Travel Games announced that it's publishing Band Space, an instrument-driven rhythm game from Smartmelon Games, and early access supporters can claim a free upgrade to the full game upon release. Whether jamming out with friends online or getting a session in on your own, Band Space uses VR motion controls to simulate four key instruments: drums, guitar, keyboard and bass.

Between strumming out every beat of the guitar in time to the music, tapping the right keys on the piano - or rocking out using the drums by swinging your arms at the drum kit with reckless abandon, Band Space is centered on making the musical joys of playing in a band come to life in VR.

Alongside various pre-selected tracks, the developers confirmed that integrated Mod.io support will allow players to easily find and download new songs to expand their library. You can also create your own songs using the in-game Beatmap Editor, which even includes tools to edit the lighting in a song to allow complete control over the feel of a new song. Mixed reality support is also coming at a later date.

While no specific date has been announced beyond Q4 2024, you can wishlist the game on Quest and Steam storefronts now. A Quest demo is also available.