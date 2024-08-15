VR Platformer Outta Hand Leaps Onto SteamVR Today

Fans of wacky platformers rejoice, Outta Hand is dropping Quest exclusivity with today's PC VR launch.

Developed by Capricia Productions, Outta Hand casts you as a hand person trying to escape from a strange lab using their incredible jumping abilities and really long arms. Featuring a light and comedic narrative across a bite-sized campaign, this comes with four chapters and 36 levels, making it a potential option for a quick VR session in between work meetings, family emergencies, or your three daily naps.

We had high praise in our Outta Hand review, considering it "a thrill and an easy recommendation" that uses the gesture-based movement system well.

Outta Hand is an absolute joy from start to finish and one of the best new releases on Quest. The campaign is the perfect length, taking the best parts of some well-established VR platforming mechanics and adding some original twists of its own. There's the perfect amount of narrative to keep you playing, matched with witty dialogue and beautiful environments to leap through.

Outta Hand arrives today on Steam, offering you the chance to jump into a colorful new world. Otherwise, it's available now on Quest.