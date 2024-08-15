Action Hero Turns You Into VR Tom Cruise Later This Year

Action Hero is a new VR FPS that aims to make you a movie star on Quest.

Announced during the VR Games Showcase, developer Fast Travel Games (Mannequin, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice) revealed a new trailer for the upcoming game. You become the protagonist of five movies, like a VR version of Tom Cruise, and each movie offers four acts that see you take on challenges like ninjas, thugs, and even raptors as you star in your own version of Jurassic Park.

To boost the action-movie vibes, Action Hero is in slow motion until you move. Think of it like a reverse Superhot, though not in the same way as the upcoming COLD VR. Whether you're a fan of espionage or taking enemies on during a hectic chase sequence, that allows you to focus on your flair instead of struggling to survive waves of enemies.

Action Hero is focusing on being an approachable shooter for the VR market, as confirmed in a prepared statement by Action Hero's Game Director, Chris Smith.

"With Action Hero, we wanted to provide a fresh jumping on point for the VR shooter, with an approachable design that lets new players experience the game at their own pace in a comfortable fashion."

Gameplay capture of Action Hero

There's no release date or price for Action Hero just yet. However, the game will launch on the Meta Quest platform later this year, and the publisher will reveal more details soon.