Quest headsets just got an interesting new capability via the new Meta Quest HDMI Link first-party app.

The app lets you view the screen of almost any device via a UVC capture card, a hardware device that takes in HDMI or DisplayPort and outputs a compressed video signal over USB.

0:00 / 0:22 1× Promotional video from Meta.

Capture cards can be used with smartphones, tablets, consoles, tablets, and more. For example, you could use a Lightning to HDMI cable alongside a capture card to view your iPhone on a giant virtual screen in your Quest.

While it's already possible to view your laptop in a Quest wirelessly using Meta Quest Desktop, Horizon Workrooms, or third-party apps like Virtual Desktop, using this new wired method removes the need for a Wi-Fi network and should have reduced latency.

Meta says the app supports up to 1080p 60 FPS input, and recommends you set the capture card to that resolution and frame rate.

0:00 / 1:52 1×

There is a massive caveat to note here. Capture cards will not display DRM'd content that uses HDCP. That means you won't be able to use this setup to watch downloaded Netflix or Disney+ movies and TV shows, for example.

The Meta Quest HDMI Link app is available for free on App Lab. It's a panel app, so you can use it alongside other 2D apps and even inside VR apps if you have v69 PTC.

Capture cards are available starting from around $30. UploadVR tested with a Genki ShadowCast 2, currently available for $50, and found that it works well.