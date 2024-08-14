Alien: Rogue Incursion Release Date Confirmed For Quest, PSVR 2 & SteamVR

Alien: Rogue Incursion confirmed a December release on Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam.

Developed by Survios, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new single-player, action-horror VR game with an original story. Following last month's reveal that the upcoming protagonist is Zula Hendricks, a former Colonial Marine turned Xenomorph hunter, we've now learned that it's coming to all three platforms on December 19. Here's the new teaser.

As part of today's announcement, Survios confirmed that anyone who pre-orders will receive a themed armor and weapon skin that ties in with the latest film entry, Alien: Romulus. Rogue Incursion will also receive a Deluxe Edition that includes additional Blue Camo Armor and Weapon skins, and more items will be confirmed closer to launch.

The upcoming game focuses on the search for Zula's former squad mate, who's gone missing on the remote mining planet Purdan. Survios previously detailed "dynamic" combat where your actions matter, arming you with a Motion Tracker and different weapons, though making too much noise causes Xenomorphs to spawn.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will arrive on December 19 for Quest 3, PSVR 2 and PC VR.