Everything Announced At The UploadVR Winter 2023 Showcase

Missed our new announcements at UploadVR Winter 2023 Showcase? Here's everything you need to know.

This year's Winter showcase featured nearly 70 videos that showed the future of VR and mixed reality gaming. With trailers from indie developers to sizable studios, this year's lineup had something for everyone. You can watch the showcase above and we partnered with SideQuest for an Indie Spotlight, so make sure to check that out. Plus, we've teamed up with Humble Bundle for an awesome offering of VR games, which you can check out here.

Vertigo 2

In preparation for next week's launch on PSVR 2, Vertigo 2 shared a release date trailer.

Prison Boss VR

Prison Boss VR is now available on PSVR 2. We also learned about Prison Boss Probation, a co-op sequel that's "coming at some point."

DEFY

Defy will bring a twisted horror experience to Quest in 2024.

Survival Nation

Survival Nation released a development recap for the survival RPG shooter while teasing an upcoming map expansion.

FINAL FURY

Multiplayer fighting game Final Fury enters open beta next year, and we got a fresh look at gameplay.

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend

The Pirate Queen explores the life of a legendary 19th-century pirate next February on Quest and PC VR.

Drums Rock

Drums Rock dropped a Simple Plan music pack with five songs today.

Zero Caliber 2

Zero Caliber 2 is officially confirmed, bringing the FPS sequel to Quest and PC VR next year.

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway

Wallace and Gromit in The Grand Getaway confirmed its release date, reaching Quest tomorrow.

Ghosts of Tabor

Ghosts of Tabor released a new gameplay trailer before the FPS PVP and PVE survival game reaches full release next year.

Arcade Paradise VR

Arcade Paradise VR rebuilds the flatscreen game from the ground-up next year on Quest.

Project Demigod

Fast Travel Games unveiled a new trailer for Project Demigod, the superhero simulator game set for full launch on Quest and Steam in 2024.

Bootstrap Island

Bootstrap Island, the Robinson Crusoe-inspired PC VR survival game, reaches Steam Early Access on February 22, 2024.

Astro Hunters

Taking us to mysterious new world, Astro Hunters will be available in 2024 on all major VR platforms.

Brazen Blaze

Brazen Blaze, the upcoming 3v3 "smack & shoot" action game for Quest and Steam, offered a fresh look at gameplay before next year's launch.

Bulletstorm VR

Bulletstorm VR contains exclusive new levels when it arrives next month on PC VR, Quest and Steam.

Soul Covenant

Thirdverse's Soul Covenant pits man vs. machine in a VR tactical combat game early next year on PSVR 2, Quest and SteamVR.

CONVRGENCE

A dangerous adventure across the Chernokamensk exclusion zone, Convrgence promises a single-player VR shooter with survival and horror elements on SteamVR in 2024.

MADiSON VR

MADiSON VR will reach PSVR 2 and SteamVR on February 20, 2024.

LEGO Bricktales VR

LEGO Bricktales VR received a new gameplay trailer before tomorrow's launch on Quest.

Crumbling

Crumbling mixes a hack ’n’ slash VR roguelike with the childhood nostalgia surrounding action figures. It's coming to Quest and SteamVR in Q1 2024, followed by Pico in Q2 2024.

Drakheir

Drakheir, a hand-tracking roguelite VR game, will receive a Christmas Edition soon on Quest.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, the murder-mystery adventure from MyDearest, will receive a 'Dual Edition' with flatscreen support soon on Steam.

Divine Duel

Divine Duel recently launched Season 2, and we got a new Winter Event trailer.

God of Riffs: Battle for the Metalverse

A VR heavy metal rhythm game, God of Riffs: Battle for the Metalverse receives a story mode campaign on January 30, 2024, for Quest and Steam.

The Events at Unity Farm

Mixing magic with Lovecraftian horror, The Events At Unity Farm received a new trailer following the recent Magic & Melee update.

Under Cover VR

Under Cover brings a new Time Crisis-inspired lightgun VR FPS to Quest on February 15, 2024.

Grokit

Grokit, a hand tracking mixed reality multiplayer game, receives the Winter Blast update today.

Hunt Together

Hunt Together is an upcoming PVP horror game coming to Quest and Steam on January 18, 2024.

Just Hoops

Already available on Quest, Just Hoops is adding custom arenas to the arcade basketball game in 2024.

GRIM

An upcoming multiplayer survival game, GRIM sees you fight for survival across hard landscapes on Quest and Steam in 2024.

Retropolis dot.Line

A new entry in the Retropolis universe. Retropolis dot.Line brings mixed reality puzzles and home decoration to Quest in January 2024.

Les Mills XR Dance

Les Mills XR Dance brings a new fitness program to Quest next week, featuring over 45 songs in partnership with Monstercat

Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles

Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles is a new mixed reality platformer with an Ancient Greek twist, and it's coming to Quest on January 25.

Perp Games Physical Releases Montage

Perp Games offered a new look at its upcoming line-up of physical PSVR 2 releases across 2024 like Vertigo 2, Happyfunland and more.

LIMINAL PHASE

Set in an alternate history in the 90s, Liminal Phase now brings the creepy lo-fi VR horror game to Pico.

Mecha Force

Inspired by classic Japanese robot animes, MyDearest revealed a new Mecha Force gameplay trailer before it launches next year on Quest, Steam and Pico.

MindXcope

A VR roguelite action designed to "mirror the complexities of human struggles," MindXcope receives a free demo today on Quest App Lab and SteamVR.

Tiny Archers

Tiny Archers pits you against fantasy creatures from range. Available now on Quest App Lab, a full release is planned for April 2024 on SteamVR and Pico.

Nope Challenge

Nope Challenge lets you face your phobias in VR while giving you a 'Nope' button to escape, arriving on Quest in April 2024.

Mixture

Mixture is coming to PSVR 2 on February 8, 2024, with a physical edition to follow on March 8.

Octonic

Octonic is bringing cycling into VR, calibrating your real life exercise bike so you can cycle across virtual environments.

GAZZLERS

Gazzlers gave us a first look at the upcoming Update 1.4.

Paint the Town Red VR

Paint the Town Red VR adapts the voxel brawler this March on Quest, Steam and PSVR 2.

CookieRun: The Darkest Night

Following its Quest launch last week, Devsisters released an introduction trailer to discuss CookieRun: The Darkest Night – Chapter 1.

Silent North

Combat Waffle Studios released a new teaser for Silent North its upcoming open world survival horror that includes MMO hybrid zombie elements.

Racket Club

Resolution Games dropped a new Racket Club trailer before its launch next week on Quest, Steam and Pico.

Rat It

Rat It is getting a new chapter on January 11, 2024, for Quest and SteamVR.

Taiko Frenzy

Taiko Frenzy is adding a mixed reality mode on Quest App Lab.

Space Dragon

Space Dragon is coming to mixed reality with the Year of the Dragon update, releasing in February 2024.

Terra Alia

Recently released on Quest, Terra Alia wants to teach you new languages through a VR fantasy RPG.

Egression

VR escape room experience Eggression recently delivered a new puzzle series through a free update, The Lobby Runaround.

Timeless Heart VR

Timeless Heart VR is a new VR roguelike game coming to Quest, PC VR and PSVR 2 next year.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom receives a new artwork teaser, as Bandai Namco Filmworks release a short message.

The Burst

The Burst reaches PC VR and Quest in Q2 2024, with a demo available now on Steam.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will receive its Quest 3 upgrade on January 16, 2024.

Ragnarock & Vestiges: Fallen Tribes

WanadevStudio revealed that Ragnarock is adding Jonathan Young Raid next week on most platforms. We also got a first look at Vestiges: Fallen Tribes on PC VR, which receives a demo next month.

Umurangi Generation VR

Umurangi Generation VR reaches Quest and PlayStation VR2 on April 18, 2024.

Neon Odyssey

Neon Odyssey is an action puzzle game that's available now on Quest and Pico, with a level editor and multiplayer support arriving in a future update.

Micro Machines Mini Challenge Mayhem

Micro Machines Mini Challenge Mayhem received a new overview trailer before next month's launch on Quest & Steam.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice is coming to PC VR early next year.

Walkabout Mini Golf

Walkabout Mini Golf revealed the Meow Wolf course, which launches tomorrow on all platforms.

Green Hell VR

Green Hell VR is adding co-op support on Quest, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2 in 2024.

Neko Atsume Purrfect

Neko Atsume Purrfect reaches Quest on December 14.

Thank you so much to every developer who participated in the Winter Showcase. We're already planning ahead for the next one but if you'd like to send us any updates sooner about your VR games, please email tips@uploadvr.com.