Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice Reaches PC VR In Early 2024

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice is coming to PC VR early next year.

Announced during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, Fast Travel Games revealed that its stealth RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, which previously released on Quest and PSVR 2, is reaching Steam next. The studio states it will outline what to expect with the PC VR port and a finalized release date "soon."

Alongside today's Steam reveal, Fast Travel Games also confirmed that Justice will receive free trials on Quest and PSVR 2. Detailed in a press release, the studio confirms this will allow you to try the game's opening section for a set amount of time.

We enjoyed Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice in our recent review. Awarding it four stars, we considered it a "polished" experience that respects the source material but suffers from "occasional clunky design."

The storyline is solid and provides an exciting opportunity to delve into the rich lore of the World of Darkness franchise. It offers a compelling amount of freedom and flexibility in approaching missions, with multiple routes and a variety of abilities keeping gameplay dynamic and engaging across the generous 10 (or more) hour campaign. However, occasional clunky design elements, a lack of enemy diversity and issues with the AI are noticeable drawbacks that sometime detract from the enjoyment.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice reaches Steam in early 2024.