Project Demigod, developed by Omnifarious Studios and published by Fast Travel Games, is set for a full launch on the Quest Store and Steam in 2024.

Fast Travel Games unveiled a new trailer, linked above, for the superhero simulator game during today's UploadVR Winter Showcase.

Fast Travel also revealed to UploadVR that the game has sold over 100,000 units on App Lab for Quest since its launch in May last year, with 85% of those sales occurring this year specifically.

Currently available for Quest via App Lab and in Early Access via Steam for PC VR, the game allows you to pick superhero powers that let you fly, swing and shoot enemies in a physics-based combat sandbox. Earlier this year, the game received mod support in June and Fast Travel Games came onboard as publisher in August.

During the showcase, Fast Travel Games also mentioned that it will be running its third playtest for upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer game Mannequin. We went hands-on with the game earlier this year at Gamescom and came away impressed. Those interested can submit an application with the game's Discord channel, linked in the tweet above.