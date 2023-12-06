Paint The Town Red Brings The Blocky Brawler To VR Next March

Paint the Town Red adapts the voxel brawler for VR this March on Quest, Steam and PSVR 2.

Released two years ago on flatscreen platforms, Paint the Town Red calls itself a "chaotic" first-person melee combat game with voxel visuals. Set across different time periods and locations, enemies "can be punched, bashed, kicked, stabbed and sliced completely dynamically using almost anything that isn't nailed down." As seen in the UploadVR Winter Showcase, here's the new trailer:

Paint the Town Red VR comes with three main gameplay modes. Beneath is a roguelike campaign with various playable classes, each offering unique abilities and upgrades. Arena Mode involves fending off multiple challenges, while Endless Mode tasks you with surviving as long as you can. On PC VR, a Level Editor is also available through Steam Workshop.

Paint the Town Red VR arrives on March 14 on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR and PSVR 2.