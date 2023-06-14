MADiSON VR Looks Utterly Terrifying On PSVR 2 & PC VR

Madison VR joins a growing list of PSVR 2 horror games, creeping onto Sony's latest headset and PC VR this Halloween.

Released for PC and consoles last year, MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen first-person horror game for PSVR 2 and PC VR. Revealed back in January's Showcase from Perp Games, you play as Luca, who wakes up in a dark room with his hands covered in blood. Going up against the eponymous demonic ghost, there's no weaponry and players must depend on an instant camera to solve puzzles.

Releasing a new trailer during the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, developer Bloodious Games took this moment to highlight the improved visuals. You can watch that fully above, but this isn't the first time we've seen MADiSON VR recently. Alongside Firewall Ultra and C-Smash VRS, a separate cinematic trailer also appeared during the Future Games Show VR Spotlight.

MADiSON VR arrives this Halloween on PSVR 2 and PC VR, while a flatscreen version is available now.